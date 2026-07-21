Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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The new facility at Sandy Run Industrial Park will be built on a speculative basis. (Photo courtesy of Colliers)
DevelopmentIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Red Rock to Develop 519,792 SF Industrial Facility Near Columbia, South Carolina

by John Nelson

GASTON, S.C. — Red Rock Developments plans to develop a new 519,792-square-foot industrial facility at Sandy Run Industrial Park, a 760-acre campus in Gaston, a Columbia suburb. Situated on a 54-acre site in Calhoun County along I-26, the cross-dock facility will be built on a speculative basis and include 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck courts, 98 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, speculative office space, expandable automobile and trailer parking and an 8-inch concrete slab.

Red Rock has tapped Chuck Salley, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers to market and lease the facility, which is expected to break ground this quarter. Existing and committed users at Sandy Run include Zeus, Smart Warehousing and Blanchard Machinery.

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