Red Rock, Westport Capital Divest of 353,044 SF Distribution Center in Metro Richmond

by Jeff Shaw

CHESTER, VA. — A joint venture partnership between a fund managed by Red Rock Developments and a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners has sold a distribution center located at 1400 Digital Drive in Chester, roughly 20 miles southeast of Richmond. 

The 353,044-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to CCBCC Operations LLC, which Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. owns. 

Eric Robison and Bo McKown of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer with Jonathan Carpenter and Graham Savage of Cushman & Wakefield’s Industrial Advisory Group arranged the sale. Bailard Real Estate Fund acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

