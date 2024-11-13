REDA, Clarion Partners Deliver 253,318 SF Industrial Project in Central Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — A joint venture between Real Estate Development Associates (REDA) and Clarion Partners have completed construction of Union Commerce Center, a Class A warehouse/distribution facility at 3690 E. Union Pacific Ave. in central Los Angeles. Situated on more than 11 acres, Union Commerce Center offers 253,318 square feet of speculative industrial space.

The development consists of a single 253,318-square-foot industrial building with a clear height of 36 feet, 35 dock-high doors with levers on all docks, two oversized grade-level doors, 41 trailer stalls, an ESFR K-25 sprinkler system, skylights, wide column spacing and ample expandable power.

Union Commerce Center features a large-scale mural that wraps around a 500,000-gallon water tower, which serves the property’s fire sprinkler system. The mural was produced by local artist Downtown Daniel, an Angeleno more formally known as Daniel Antelo. Antelo’s work has been featured on walls and canvases nationwide, and he is recognized for his work with Nike, Kobe Bryant’s family, The Marathon Clothing and the LA Rams, Clippers and Dodgers.

Cushman & Wakefield’s John Minervini, Erik Larson, Chris Tolles and Paul Sims are handling the leasing efforts of the property.