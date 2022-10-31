Redbrick Receives $142.5M Construction Loan for Residential Development in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Redbrick LMD has received a $142.5 million construction loan for the development of The Douglass, a 750-unit residential project in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District. Brian Gould of Chatham Financial arranged the loan through Citizens Bank on behalf of Redbrick. The Douglass will feature 40,000 square feet of retail space, and about 80 of the apartments will be reserved as affordable housing. The Douglass will be the first building constructed in the Bridge District, which comprises eight acres. Upon completion, the 2.5 million-square-foot project will be developed as a mixed-use neighborhood with a focus on sustainability and wellness. The Douglass is designed to target net zero carbon from operations and to meet or exceed International Future Living Institute (IFLI) and LEED Platinum standards.