REBusinessOnline

Redbrick Receives $142.5M Construction Loan for Residential Development in D.C.

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, District of Columbia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The Douglass will include 750 residential units as well as 40,000 square feet of retail space upon completion. A little over 10 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. (Photo courtesy of ZGF)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Redbrick LMD has received a $142.5 million construction loan for the development of The Douglass, a 750-unit residential project in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District. Brian Gould of Chatham Financial arranged the loan through Citizens Bank on behalf of Redbrick. The Douglass will feature 40,000 square feet of retail space, and about 80 of the apartments will be reserved as affordable housing. The Douglass will be the first building constructed in the Bridge District, which comprises eight acres. Upon completion, the 2.5 million-square-foot project will be developed as a mixed-use neighborhood with a focus on sustainability and wellness. The Douglass is designed to target net zero carbon from operations and to meet or exceed International Future Living Institute (IFLI) and LEED Platinum standards.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  