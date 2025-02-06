Thursday, February 6, 2025
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

REDCOM Completes 22-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Westfield, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WESTFIELD, N.J. — REDCOM Design & Construction has completed a 22-unit supportive housing project in Westfield, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan. The building at 1003 N. Avenue W houses one-bedroom units that are reserved for formerly homeless and at-risk veterans, who as residents will have access to mental health and career training services. REDCOM partnered with The Foundation for Sustainable Veteran Housing and American Legion on the project, with the Westfield chapter of the latter entity being the owner.

