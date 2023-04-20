Thursday, April 20, 2023
The acquisitions included this industrial facility located at 201 Busch Drive in Jacksonville, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Redfearn Capital Acquires Industrial Facility, Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Florida for $18.9M

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE AND DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Redfearn Capital has purchased an industrial facility in Jacksonville and industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property in Delray Beach for a combined $18.9 million. The Jacksonville property is a 138,200-square-foot warehouse with 32 dock doors and 24-foot clear heights within Imeson Industrial Park. An entity doing business as 201 Busch Partners LLC sold the single-tenant facility, which was fully occupied by Wing Industries, for $14.4 million. The Delray Beach IOS property comprises a 13,790-square-foot facility and two acres of outdoor storage located at 1595 S.W. 4th Ave. APS Real Estate Inc. sold the asset, which is leased to Assurance Power Systems, for $4.5 million.

