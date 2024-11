BOYNTON BEACH AND JUPITER, FLA. — Redfearn Capital has purchased two industrial facilities in South Florida for a total of $10.8 million. The Delray Beach, Fla.-based investment firm acquired a 17,215-square-foot, multi-tenant facility at 4875 Park Ridge Road in Boynton Beach for $3.4 million and a 30,920-square-foot property at 1445-1449 Jupiter Park Drive in Jupiter for $7.4 million. The seller(s) was not disclosed.