Redfearn Capital Secures $18.7M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Facility in South Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Redfearn Capital has secured an $18.7 million acquisition loan for a 363,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 12751 Gran Bay Parkway in south Jacksonville. South Point Capital Management provided the loan. Redfearn Capital acquired the property from Brookfield for $27.2 million.

The property was fully leased at the time of financing to Saddle Creek Logistics, an omnichannel supply chain provider. Constructed in 1997, the facility features 24-foot clear heights and 30 dock doors.