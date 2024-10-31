Thursday, October 31, 2024
Saddle Creek Logistics fully occupies this 363,000-square-foot industrial facility in Jacksonville.
Redfearn Capital Secures $18.7M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Facility in South Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Redfearn Capital has secured an $18.7 million acquisition loan for a 363,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 12751 Gran Bay Parkway in south Jacksonville. South Point Capital Management provided the loan. Redfearn Capital acquired the property from Brookfield for $27.2 million.

The property was fully leased at the time of financing to Saddle Creek Logistics, an omnichannel supply chain provider. Constructed in 1997, the facility features 24-foot clear heights and 30 dock doors.

