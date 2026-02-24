Redfearn Capital, TPG Angelo Gordon Close $150M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — A partnership between Delray Beach-based Redfearn Capital and TPG Angelo Gordon’s U.S. Real Estate platform has closed on the refinancing for a 10-property industrial portfolio in Florida. CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance Team secured the $150 million refinancing through Prospect Ridge. The financing includes an initial $80 million backed by the portfolio and up to $70 million in additional capacity to support future acquisitions.

The portfolio is located across seven high-growth Florida markets: Orlando, Clearwater, Pompano Beach, Jacksonville, Naples, Hialeah and Miramar. The properties total 590,895 square feet and were 98.4 percent leased at the time of financing to 19 tenants.

Redfearn Capital and TPG Angelo Gordon have acquired 37 industrial assets in Florida spanning approximately 3.2 million square feet since 2021. The 10 properties in the refinanced portfolio were assembled by the partnership from June 2022 through October 2025.