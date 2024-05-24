Friday, May 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Redgate Underway on 291-Unit Gibson Point Apartments in Revere, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

REVERE, MASS. — Regional developer Redgate is underway on construction of Gibson Point, a 291-unit apartment community in the Boston suburb of Revere. Gibson Point will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness studio, sauna and cold plunge pools, recovery room, private coworking areas and a lounge with an indoor/outdoor bar, deck and fully equipped kitchen. The property will also feature an onsite restaurant and immediate access to the nearby Gibson Park. Preleasing will begin on June 1, with the first move-ins commencing in September.

You may also like

Northwestern Mutual Provides $103M Loan for Refinancing of...

ARCO Construction Underway on $61M Apartment Complex in...

UM Health to Buy 11-Acre Site Near Lansing,...

Peak Construction Breaks Ground on 203,257 SF Industrial...

GSI Opens 133-Unit Active Adult Community in Sioux...

Kraus-Anderson Begins Renovation of Three Elementary Schools in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $22.5M Acquisition Loan for...

JPMREIT Acquires Majority Interest in 99,837 SF Retail...

Bob’s Discount Furniture Opens 43,000 SF Store, Showroom...