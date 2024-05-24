Redgate Underway on 291-Unit Gibson Point Apartments in Revere, Massachusetts

REVERE, MASS. — Regional developer Redgate is underway on construction of Gibson Point, a 291-unit apartment community in the Boston suburb of Revere. Gibson Point will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness studio, sauna and cold plunge pools, recovery room, private coworking areas and a lounge with an indoor/outdoor bar, deck and fully equipped kitchen. The property will also feature an onsite restaurant and immediate access to the nearby Gibson Park. Preleasing will begin on June 1, with the first move-ins commencing in September.