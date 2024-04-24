REDICO Opens 132-Unit Independent Living Community in Haslett, Michigan

HASLETT, MICH. — REDICO has opened American House Meridian, a 132-unit independent living community in Haslett, an eastern suburb of Lansing. The project team included Cunningham-Limp Development Co. and Banko Design. The four-story property is located at 1673 Haslett Road. Amenities include a fitness center, movie theater room, café, game room and Paul Mitchell salon. The Therapy Institute, a physical, occupational and speech therapy company, is moving into the lower-level retail space in June. Prior to opening, 50 of the community’s units were leased.