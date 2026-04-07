REDICO Underway on Redevelopment of Fred Lavery Porsche Dealership in Birmingham, Michigan

BIRMINGHAM, MICH. — REDICO is leading the redevelopment of the Fred Lavery Porsche dealership in Birmingham, following the completed demolition of the dealership’s former facility at 34350 Woodward Ave. Construction is underway on a new, three-story dealership that is slated to open in 2027. During construction, the Porsche sales and service operations have been temporarily relocated to Fred Lavery’s other dealership, Audi Birmingham at 34602 Woodward Ave.

The redevelopment project expands the showroom, service operations and onsite parking. The project also includes the demolition of adjacent structures along Haynes Street, enabling a reconfigured layout. The project team includes Sachse Construction as general contractor and Albert Kahn Associates and LZG as architects. The new development will embody the “Destination Porsche” global design philosophy.