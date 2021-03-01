Rediform Extends 100,808 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

COPPELL, TEXAS — Rediform, a supplier of office products, has extended its 100,808-square-foot industrial lease at 555 Airline Drive in the Fort Worth suburb of Coppell. According to LoopNet Inc., the cross-dock property was built in 1990 and features 24-foot clear heights and 18,646 square feet of office space. Sean Smith, Evan Hammer and Jade Scott of Whitebox Real Estate represented Rediform in the lease negotiations. Rebel Blackwell represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, on an internal basis.