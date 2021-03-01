REBusinessOnline

Rediform Extends 100,808 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Rediform, a supplier of office products, has extended its 100,808-square-foot industrial lease at 555 Airline Drive in the Fort Worth suburb of Coppell. According to LoopNet Inc., the cross-dock property was built in 1990 and features 24-foot clear heights and 18,646 square feet of office space. Sean Smith, Evan Hammer and Jade Scott of Whitebox Real Estate represented Rediform in the lease negotiations. Rebel Blackwell represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties, on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  