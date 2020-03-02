RedLeaf, City of Cedar Park Form Partnership to Develop $350M Mixed-Use Project Near Austin

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Preliminary plans for Bell District, a redevelopment project in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park, call for residential, office and restaurant uses, as well as multiple acres of communal green space.

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Locally based developer RedLeaf Properties has entered into a public-private partnership with the City of Cedar Park, located north of Austin, to redevelop an area along Bell Boulevard into a mixed-use destination. The project, which will be branded The Bell District, is expected to have a total price tag of $350 million. The first phase of development is expected to include multiple acres of communal green space integrated with the new public library and restaurants, as well as two blocks of high-density residential buildings with ground-floor retail space. The second phase will feature residential and office development. RedLeaf plans to begin demolishing the existing structures on the site following the completion of the realignment of a section of U.S. Highway 183, a project that is expected to run through 2021.