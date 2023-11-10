Redline, Ascent Underway on Renovation of 201,310 SF Office Property in Metro Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Redline Property Partners and its partner Ascent Real Estate Capital are underway on the renovation of a 201,310-square-foot office property located in Huntersville, roughly 15 miles outside of Charlotte. Situated on 33 acres, the four-building property has been rebranded as Birkdale Point.

New amenities will include multiple outdoor patios with Wi-Fi, a building lounge with tenant liquor lockers, billiards and seating, a fitness center with shower facilities and a market. Construction plans include full renovations to all interior common areas, redesigns of the entrances and lobbies, new facades, updated signage, new landscaping, painting building exteriors and improvements to the footbridge that connects the office park to McDowell Creek Greenway and Birkdale Village.

Completion of renovations to Birkdale Point is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. C4 Builders is serving as the general contractor, and Redline Design Group is the architect.