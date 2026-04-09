Redline, Landmark Industrial to Develop 137,388 SF Facility in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A partnership between Redline Property Partners and Landmark Industrial plans to develop a 137,388-square-foot industrial facility in Charlotte. The firms recently acquired a 13.2-acre infill site at 6407 Old Concord Road on the city’s east side, marking the second industrial land acquisition in the Charlotte area by the Redline and Landmark partnership in the past four months.

The duo plans to deliver the facility, which will feature 32-foot clear heights, in early 2027. Henry Lobb, Nick Claudio and Colin Ferguson of Avison Young will lease the facility.