Securian Financial owns the building at 400 Roberts St. N.
Redpath Signs 33,690 SF Office Lease in St. Paul, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Redpath and Co. has signed a 33,690-square-foot office lease at 400 Roberts St. N. in St. Paul for its new headquarters. The locally based CPA firm is retaining its base in downtown St. Paul. Tom Stella and Eric King of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Securian Financial. Also known as Securian Center, the office building features amenities such as Skyway connectivity in four directions, a work café with outdoor seating, onsite childcare, and a conference and training center. Mike Salmen of Transwestern represented the tenant.

