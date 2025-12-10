Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Monaco Row in Denver offers 196 apartments, a pool, spa, fitness center, resident lounge and pet spa.
Redpeak Properties Receives $33.2M in Acquisition Financing for Apartment Community in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Redpeak Properties has obtained $33.2 million in agency acquisition financing for Monaco Row, a garden-style apartment property in Denver. Tony Nargi and Eric Tupler of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team originated the five-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan, which will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital.

Located at 4665 S. Monaco St., Monaco Row features 196 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across 16 residential buildings on 8.9 acres. Many units include direct-access garages and offer Rocky Mountain views. Community amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, resident lounge and pet spa. The property was built in 2013.

