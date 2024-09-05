Thursday, September 5, 2024
Located in Denver, Elowyn Townhomes features 211 two-story one- and two-bedroom units.
RedPeak Properties Receives $51.1M Loan for Elowyn Townhomes in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — RedPeak Properties has obtained $51.1 million in financing for Elowyn Townhomes in southwest Denver.

Tony Nargi and Eric Tupler of JLL Capital Market Debt Advisory JLL originated the five-year, fixed-rate, Fannie Mae loan, which features full-term interest-only payments. JLL Real Estate Capital LLC will service the loan.

Located at 4725 W. Quincy Ave., Elowyn Townhomes features 211 two-story one- and two-bedroom units with a semi-finished, full-floor plate basement, backyard patios, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and high-end finishes. Originally built in 1975, the community was renovated in 2014. At the time of financing, the property was 97 percent leased. Situated on 14.7 acres, the community offers a pool, spa, sauna, clubhouse and grills.

