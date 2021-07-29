REBusinessOnline

Redwood Capital Buys 322-Unit Ascent Cresta Bella Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Chicago-based investment firm Redwood Capital Group has purchased Ascent Cresta Bella, a 322-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style floors, kitchen islands and tile backsplashes. Communal amenities include an infinity pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchens, a rooftop terrace, social lounge, business center, two-story fitness center with a spin room and multiple dog parks. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

