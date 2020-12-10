Redwood Capital Group Acquires 320-Unit Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

AURORA, ILL. — Redwood Capital Group has acquired Hunter’s Glen, a 320-unit apartment community in Aurora. Redwood plans to renovate the majority of the units and implement extensive upgrades to most of the common areas as well as add a package room. Built in 1991, Hunter’s Glen consists of 16 buildings with a clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center. Units average 886 square feet. The acquisition was made in joint venture with an affiliate of Chicago-based Heitman. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.