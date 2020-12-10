REBusinessOnline

Redwood Capital Group Acquires 320-Unit Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

AURORA, ILL. — Redwood Capital Group has acquired Hunter’s Glen, a 320-unit apartment community in Aurora. Redwood plans to renovate the majority of the units and implement extensive upgrades to most of the common areas as well as add a package room. Built in 1991, Hunter’s Glen consists of 16 buildings with a clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center. Units average 886 square feet. The acquisition was made in joint venture with an affiliate of Chicago-based Heitman. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  