PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OHIO — Redwood Living Inc. has opened Redwood Sandusky, a 136-unit, single-story apartment community in Perkins Township near Sandusky. Developed and managed by Redwood, the property features two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,620 square feet. Each unit includes an attached two-car garage. Monthly rents start around $1,799.