Redwood Property Investors Buys 301,127 Office, Industrial Campus in Houston

HOUSTON — Redwood Property Investors III LLC, a California-based private investment fund, has purchased the former Exterran Energy Solutions campus in northwest Houston. The property is situated on 21 acres and spans 301,127 square feet of manufacturing and office space. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman of NAI Partners represented Redwood in the transaction. Mark Nicholas and Richard Quarles of JLL represented the seller and former occupant, Exterran. Redwood has tapped NAI Partners to market the property for lease moving forward.