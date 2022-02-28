Redwood Realty Advisors Arranges $2.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Property

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Redwood Realty Advisors has arranged the $2.7 million sale of a 21-unit multifamily property in the Northern New Jersey community of Weehawken. The property consists of 20 one-bedroom units and one four-bedroom unit. Steve Matovski of Redwood Realty Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.