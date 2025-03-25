Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Redwood Realty Advisors Arranges $7.8M Sale of Apartment Building in Belleville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Redwood Realty Advisors has arranged the $7.8 million sale of Twin River Gardens, a 60-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Belleville. The property exclusively offers one-bedroom units with an average size of 825 square feet, and most residences include private balconies. Residents also have access to onsite laundry facilities. Kevin McCrann and James McConnell of Redwood represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

