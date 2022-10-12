Redwood Realty Arranges $13.2M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

CLIFTON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Redwood Realty Advisors has arranged the $13.2 million sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. Kevin McCrann of Redwood Realty Advisors represented the seller and the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to make capital improvements to the property.