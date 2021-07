Redwood Realty Brokers $3.9M Sale of Jersey City Multifamily Buildings

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Redwood Realty Advisors has brokered the $3.9 million sale of two multifamily buildings totaling 17 units in the McGinley Square neighborhood of Jersey City. The sales price equates to approximately $232,000 per unit. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Steve Matovski of Redwood Realty brokered the deal.