Redwood Realty Negotiates $11.3M Sale of Multifamily Property in Matawan, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Matawan-Village

Matawan Village in Northern New Jersey totals 72 units.

MATAWAN, N.J. — Brokerage firm Redwood Realty Advisors has negotiated the $11.3 million sale of Matawan Village, a 72-unit multifamily property located about 40 miles south of New York City. The sales price equates to approximately $157,500 per unit. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. Kevin McCrann of Redwood Realty represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

