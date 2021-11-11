Redwood Realty Negotiates $11.3M Sale of Multifamily Property in Matawan, New Jersey
MATAWAN, N.J. — Brokerage firm Redwood Realty Advisors has negotiated the $11.3 million sale of Matawan Village, a 72-unit multifamily property located about 40 miles south of New York City. The sales price equates to approximately $157,500 per unit. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. Kevin McCrann of Redwood Realty represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
