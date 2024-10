JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Redwood Realty Advisors has negotiated the $6.6 million sale of Common on Pine, a 16-unit apartment building in Jersey City. Common on Pine was completed earlier this year and offer amenities such as a fitness center and a rooftop lounge, as well as one ground-floor commercial space. Steve Matovski of Redwood represented the seller, an entity doing business as 327 Communipaw LLC, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.