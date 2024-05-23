Thursday, May 23, 2024
Redwood Aurora will offer single-story homes with two bedrooms.
Redwood to Open 140-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Aurora, Illinois, This Summer

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Redwood Living Inc. is nearing completion of Redwood Aurora, a 140-unit build-to-rent community in the Chicago suburb of Aurora. The single-story development will offer eight different floor plans ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,709 square feet. Each of the homes will feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The property is located at 1241 Coffeeberry Lane near I-88. Monthly rents will start at $2,649. Redwood has developed more than 18,000 single-story apartment homes.

