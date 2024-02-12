Monday, February 12, 2024
Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, Calif., features 77,922 square feet of retail space, 28,694 square feet of office space and a 47-slip marina.
Redwood West Joins Owners of Lido Marina Village Shopping Center in Newport Beach, California

by Amy Works

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the recapitalization of Lido Marina Village, a 3.1-acre mixed-use shopping center in Newport Beach. The firm represented the existing ownership, DJM Capital and Arc Capital Partners through a partnership with Belay Investment Group, in the transaction that added Redwood West to the partnership.

Built in 1971 and renovated in 2016 and 2022, Lido Marina Village features 77,922 square feet of retail space, 28,694 square feet of office space and a 47-slip marina. Current tenants include Nobu, Zinque, Malibu Farm, Circle Hook Fish Co., Aesop, Warby Parker, Elyse Walker, Faherty, Curl Fitness, Eberjay and LoveShackFancy. The property is currently 100 percent occupied.

As part of the transaction, Arc Capital Partners and Belay Investment Group exited the original partnership. JLL also secured an undisclosed amount of financing through a life insurance company for the transaction.

Bryan Ley, Geoff Tranchina, Gleb Lvovich, Tim Kuruzar and Daniel Tyner led the JLL Capital Markets investment sales advisory team. Jeff Sause, John Marshall and Alex Olson led the JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team.

