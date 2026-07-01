Redwood West, Panattoni Purchase 394,616 SF The Pike Lifestyle Center in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Redwood West, in partnership with Panattoni, has purchased The Pike, a 394,616-square-foot waterfront retail, dining and entertainment lifestyle center in Long Beach. Terms of the purchase were not released.

Located at 95 S. Pine Ave., The Pike features mixed-use commercial space that was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Cinemark Theaters, Restoration Hardware, EōS Fitness, Nike Factory Store, H&M, Levi’s, P.F. Chang’s, Gladstones, California Pizza Kitchen and Starbucks Coffee.

Redwood West and Panattoni plan to invest $20 million to deliver placemaking initiatives, community-focused events, strategic leasing, neighborhood-serving uses and experiential activations.