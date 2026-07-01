Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Pike-Long-Beach-CA.jpg
The Pike in Long Beach, Calif., features 394,616 square feet of waterfront retail, dining and entertainment space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMixed-UseRestaurantRetailWestern

Redwood West, Panattoni Purchase 394,616 SF The Pike Lifestyle Center in Long Beach, California

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Redwood West, in partnership with Panattoni, has purchased The Pike, a 394,616-square-foot waterfront retail, dining and entertainment lifestyle center in Long Beach. Terms of the purchase were not released.

Located at 95 S. Pine Ave., The Pike features mixed-use commercial space that was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Cinemark Theaters, Restoration Hardware, EōS Fitness, Nike Factory Store, H&M, Levi’s, P.F. Chang’s, Gladstones, California Pizza Kitchen and Starbucks Coffee.

Redwood West and Panattoni plan to invest $20 million to deliver placemaking initiatives, community-focused events, strategic leasing, neighborhood-serving uses and experiential activations.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers $9.1M Sale of Three-Building...

Matthews Arranges Sale of Four-Property Medical Office Portfolio...

Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $4.4M Sale of Office...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Park...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 586-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Prudent Growth Acquires 28,850 SF Retail Center in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in...

FrostPoint Capital Acquires 22,069 SF Metro Birmingham Retail...

American Landmark Acquires 240-Unit Multifamily Community in Nashville