REBusinessOnline

Redwood, Winston Capital Nearing Completion of Workforce Housing Community in Miami-Dade County

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

OPA LOCKA, FLA. — Redwood National Properties LLC and Winston Capital Partners LLC are co-developing The Mirage at Sailboat Cove, a new workforce housing community in Opa Locka. Upon completion, the property will offer 112 townhome units featuring four-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom floorplans available to low- and middle-income residents.

The Mirage at Sailboat Cove runs alongside Mitchell Lake in northern Miami-Dade County, and is located within 1.5 miles of Interstate 95. The property currently stands at 60 percent completed, and all units are projected to be delivered within the third quarter of 2021, which is two months ahead of schedule.

Redwood and Winston Capital’s partners on the project include the City of Opa-locka, Coastland Construction, LB Construction and BAS Holdings Investments LLC. Brian Sidman of BAS Holdings is leading Redwood National Properties LLC, and David Burstyn is leading Winston Capital Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews