REEDER Construction Completes 70,807 SF Elementary School in Dallas

DALLAS — REEDER Construction has completed the 70,807-square-foot George Peabody Elementary School in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Designed by Pfluger Architects, the school supports about 500 students and features a courtyard and a central core with a media center, art and music rooms and maker space, all wrapped by classrooms. The school opened at its current site in 1951, and students and faculty were temporarily relocated to the former Thomas Edison Middle School campus during construction of the new facilities.