Reedy River Retail Arranges Land Sale in Upstate South Carolina for Publix-Anchored Retail Center

MAULDIN, S.C. — Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream has arranged the acquisition of a 10.9-acre development site located at 1116 Ashmore Bridge Road in Mauldin, roughly 10 miles south of Greenville, S.C. The buyer, Atlanta-based Venture South Investments, plans to develop a Publix-anchored shopping center at the site.

Dustin Tenney and Daniel Holloway of Reedy River Retail represented the buyer in the $4.6 million transaction. Plans for the site include the development of a 63,000-square-foot retail center anchored by a 45,000-square-foot Publix grocery store, as well as two outparcels. A construction timeline was not disclosed.