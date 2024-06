SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream has brokered the sale of Westgate Mall, a 431,306-square-foot retail property located in Spartanburg. Namdar Realty acquired the mall for roughly $15 million.

Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenney and Costco anchor the property, which is situated on 52 acres. Dustin Tenney and Daniel Holloway of Reedy River Retail arranged the transaction.