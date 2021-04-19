REBusinessOnline

REEP Equity Buys 192-Unit Savoy Manor Apartments in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Savoy-Manor-Houston

Savoy Manor in Houston totals 192 units.

HOUSTON — San Antonio-based investment firm REEP Equity has purchased Savoy Manor, a 192-unit apartment community in northwest Houston. The pet-friendly property features one- and two-bedroom units that all offer private patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, playground, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling areas. Mark Brandenburg, C.W. Sheehan and Cort Martin of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. JLL also provided an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing, which was structured with a 10-year term and a floating interest rate, on behalf of REEP Equity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews