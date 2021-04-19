REEP Equity Buys 192-Unit Savoy Manor Apartments in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Savoy Manor in Houston totals 192 units.

HOUSTON — San Antonio-based investment firm REEP Equity has purchased Savoy Manor, a 192-unit apartment community in northwest Houston. The pet-friendly property features one- and two-bedroom units that all offer private patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, playground, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling areas. Mark Brandenburg, C.W. Sheehan and Cort Martin of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. JLL also provided an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing, which was structured with a 10-year term and a floating interest rate, on behalf of REEP Equity.