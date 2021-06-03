REEP Equity to Renovate 100-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

Oakdell Way Townhomes in San Antonio totals 100 units. The property was built in 1988.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based owner-operator REEP Equity will renovate Oakdell Way Townhomes, a 100-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. Built in 1988, the property offers two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,114 square feet. The capital improvement program will upgrade the units with stainless steel or black appliances, new faucets and countertops and fresh paint and flooring. Amenity spaces and common areas will also be upgraded. Mark Brandenburg, C.W. Sheehan and Cort Martin of JLL arranged financing for the renovations on behalf of REEP Equity.