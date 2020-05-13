Refresco Beverages US Leases 364,084 SF of Industrial Space in Tampa

The property, located six miles east of downtown Tampa, was previously home to Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits.

TAMPA, FLA. — Refresco Beverages US Inc. has leased 364,084 square feet of industrial space at 5210 S. 16th Ave. in Tampa. The 10-year lease is valued at $18 million. Refresco Beverages US is a North American subsidiary of the Netherlands-based soft drink bottler and distributor. This is Refresco’s third location in Tampa, growing its footprint in the region by 50 percent. The property, located six miles east of downtown Tampa, was previously home to Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Ryan Vaught and Robyn Hurrell of Colliers International represented the landlord, RealOp Investments, in the transaction. Foundry Commercial represented the tenant.