REBusinessOnline

Refresco Beverages US Leases 364,084 SF of Industrial Space in Tampa

Posted on by in Florida, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

The property, located six miles east of downtown Tampa, was previously home to Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits.

TAMPA, FLA. — Refresco Beverages US Inc. has leased 364,084 square feet of industrial space at 5210 S. 16th Ave. in Tampa. The 10-year lease is valued at $18 million. Refresco Beverages US is a North American subsidiary of the Netherlands-based soft drink bottler and distributor. This is Refresco’s third location in Tampa, growing its footprint in the region by 50 percent. The property, located six miles east of downtown Tampa, was previously home to Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Ryan Vaught and Robyn Hurrell of Colliers International represented the landlord, RealOp Investments, in the transaction. Foundry Commercial represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond


Featured Properties  

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  