Refresco Invests $20M to Expand Beverage Manufacturing Facility in Truesdale, Missouri

TRUESDALE, MO. — Refresco, a global independent beverage solutions provider, is investing more than $20 million to expand capacity at its beverage manufacturing facility in Truesdale, about 58 miles west of St. Louis. Refresco plans to increase production capabilities through the installation of an additional production line. The Truesdale facility is Refresco’s fourth and largest plant in Missouri. The company maintains 74 production locations across North America, Europe and Australia.