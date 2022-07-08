REBusinessOnline

Refrigeration Supplies Distributor Buys 40,794 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

3935-W-Adams-St-Phoenix-AZ

Located at 3935 W. Adams St. in Phoenix, the freestanding property features 40,792 square feet of industrial space. (Photo source: CoStar)

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Refrigeration Supplies Distributor has purchased a freestanding industrial property, located at 3935 W. Adams St. in Phoenix. BECMED LLC sold the asset for $7.2 million in an off-market transaction.

Michael Kitlica and Jason Ward of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 40,794-square-foot building features 24-foot clear heights, dock-high loading and a secured, fenced yard.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  