Refrigeration Supplies Distributor Buys 40,794 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix

Located at 3935 W. Adams St. in Phoenix, the freestanding property features 40,792 square feet of industrial space. (Photo source: CoStar)

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Refrigeration Supplies Distributor has purchased a freestanding industrial property, located at 3935 W. Adams St. in Phoenix. BECMED LLC sold the asset for $7.2 million in an off-market transaction.

Michael Kitlica and Jason Ward of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 40,794-square-foot building features 24-foot clear heights, dock-high loading and a secured, fenced yard.