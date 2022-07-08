Refrigeration Supplies Distributor Buys 40,794 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Refrigeration Supplies Distributor has purchased a freestanding industrial property, located at 3935 W. Adams St. in Phoenix. BECMED LLC sold the asset for $7.2 million in an off-market transaction.
Michael Kitlica and Jason Ward of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.
The 40,794-square-foot building features 24-foot clear heights, dock-high loading and a secured, fenced yard.
