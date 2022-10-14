Regal Ventures Acquires Manhattan Retail, Parking Condo for $35.2M
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Regal Ventures has acquired a 37,165-square-foot retail and parking condo located at 897 Eighth Ave. in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The sales price was $35.2 million. The property’s retail component is 15,893 square feet, and the parking space spans 21,272 square feet. Regal Ventures acquired the property in partnership with Morrison Street Capital from Prudential Financial.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.