Regal Ventures Acquires Manhattan Retail, Parking Condo for $35.2M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Regal Ventures has acquired a 37,165-square-foot retail and parking condo located at 897 Eighth Ave. in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The sales price was $35.2 million. The property’s retail component is 15,893 square feet, and the parking space spans 21,272 square feet. Regal Ventures acquired the property in partnership with Morrison Street Capital from Prudential Financial.