Regal Ventures Sells Five Metro Philadelphia Office Buildings for $51M

Pictured is an aerial view of the office development in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, that was recently sold by Regal Ventures.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Philadelphia-based investment firm Regal Ventures has sold a quintet of office buildings totaling 398,460 square feet in Mount Laurel, about 20 miles east of Philadelphia. California-based Top Terraces Inc. purchased the portfolio for $51 million. Each of the buildings totals 79,692 square feet, with four of the buildings currently occupied by affiliates of defense contractor Lockheed Martin and one currently vacant. Illinois-based brokerage firm The Boulder Group negotiated the deal. Regal Ventures originally purchased the properties in September 2021 for $35 million.