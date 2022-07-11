REBusinessOnline

Regal Ventures Sells Five Metro Philadelphia Office Buildings for $51M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Pictured is an aerial view of the office development in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, that was recently sold by Regal Ventures.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Philadelphia-based investment firm Regal Ventures has sold a quintet of office buildings totaling 398,460 square feet in Mount Laurel, about 20 miles east of Philadelphia. California-based Top Terraces Inc. purchased the portfolio for $51 million. Each of the buildings totals 79,692 square feet, with four of the buildings currently occupied by affiliates of defense contractor Lockheed Martin and one currently vacant. Illinois-based brokerage firm The Boulder Group negotiated the deal. Regal Ventures originally purchased the properties in September 2021 for $35 million.

