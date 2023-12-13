Wednesday, December 13, 2023
The SunVet Mall in Holbrook, New York, was originally built in the 1970s. Whole Foods will anchor the redevelopment with its sixth store on Long Island.
Development

Regency Centers Begins Redevelopment of 280,000 SF Mall on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Regency Centers has begun the redevelopment of the 280,000-square-foot former SunVet Mall in the Long Island community of Holbrook. Regency has rebranded the 50-year-old property as The Shops at SunVet and plans to reposition it as a 168,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center with six outparcels. Whole Foods Market will anchor the center. Demolition of the existing structure is underway, and new construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2024. SBLM Architects is the lead architect on the project.

