Regency Centers Buys Five Southern California Shopping Centers Totaling 630,000 SF for $357M

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF. — Jacksonville, Fla.-based Regency Centers Corp. has acquired five shopping centers within the 23,000-acre master-planned community of Ranch Mission Viejo in Orange County, Calif., for $357 million. The properties, which comprise 630,000 square feet, include Bridgepark Plaza, Mercantile West, Mercantile East, Terrace Shops and Sendero Marketplace. The portfolio is 97 percent leased to a mix of needs-based tenants such as grocers, restaurants and health, wellness and personal service uses. The seller was Newport Beach, Calif.-based Westar Associates.

Regency funded the acquisition with a combination of operating partnership (OP) units issued at $72 per unit, the assumption of $150 million of secured mortgage debt and $7 million in cash used to pay off a single secured loan. The assumed debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2 percent and term to maturity of 12 years.

BofA Securities served as financial advisor to the seller and EY served as the tax advisor. Additionally, Latham & Watkins advised the seller in the transaction, while Paul Hastings advised Regency.