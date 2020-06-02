REBusinessOnline

Regency Centers Collects 58 Percent of May Rent Checks, Down from 68 Percent in April

Posted on by in Company News, Florida, Retail, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Regency Centers Corp. reported that it collected 58 percent of base rent from its tenants in May. The Jacksonville-based company released the data during its June 2020 presentation, which also reported that Regency collected 68 percent of base rent in April.

The presentation broke its tenants down by category. Of the essential retailers, which includes grocers, drugstores, mass merchandisers, banks, pet stores, office supplies and medical tenants, 92 percent were able to pay May rent. Essential, quick-service restaurants paid rent at a 48 percent clip, while 31 percent of essential, full-service restaurants paid May rent. Additionally, other tenants in Regency’s portfolio, including soft goods, personal service providers and fitness centers, paid at a 28 percent rate.

In April, every rent rate by category was higher than May. Regency said that as of May 31, approximately 75 percent of its tenants were open for business across the 408-property portfolio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
Jun
3
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Jun
4
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  