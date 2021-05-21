REBusinessOnline

Regency Centers Sells 92,110 SF Gateway 101 Retail Center in East Palo Alto, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Gateway101-East-Palo-Alto-CA

Nordstrom Rack and Target are tenants at Gateway 101 in East Palo Alto, Calif.

EAST PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Regency Centers has completed the sale of Gateway 101, a shopping center located at 1771 E. Bayshore Road in East Palo Alto. A private foreign investor acquired the property for $53.2 million.

Built in 2000 and renovated in 2017, Gateway 101 features 92,110 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by Target and Nordstrom Rack. The asset is a part of a larger 430,000-square-foot retail property.

Bryan Ley, Eric Kathrein and Tony Ensbury of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

