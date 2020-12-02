REBusinessOnline

Regency Centers Sells Retail Building Leased to Whole Foods in Swampscott, Massachusetts, for $19.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. — Regency Centers, a Florida-based shopping center REIT, has sold a 35,907-square-foot retail building leased to Whole Foods Market in Swampscott, about 30 miles northeast of Boston. The sales price was $19.2 million. Whole Foods has occupied the building, which sits on roughly five acres, for more than 15 years. Chris Angelone, Nat Heald and Eric Suffoletto of JLL represented Regency Centers in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Academy Hill Realty.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  