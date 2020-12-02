Regency Centers Sells Retail Building Leased to Whole Foods in Swampscott, Massachusetts, for $19.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. — Regency Centers, a Florida-based shopping center REIT, has sold a 35,907-square-foot retail building leased to Whole Foods Market in Swampscott, about 30 miles northeast of Boston. The sales price was $19.2 million. Whole Foods has occupied the building, which sits on roughly five acres, for more than 15 years. Chris Angelone, Nat Heald and Eric Suffoletto of JLL represented Regency Centers in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Academy Hill Realty.