Regency Centers Sells South Bay Village Shopping Center Near Los Angeles to Charing Cross for $39.7M

Home Goods, Walmart Neighborhood Market and Marshalls are tenants at South Bay Village in Torrance, Calif.

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Regency Centers has completed the disposition of South Bay Village, a shopping center located at 19330 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance. Charing Cross acquired the property for $39.7 million.

Built in 1971 and renovated in 2012, South Bay Village features 107,539 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Home Goods, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Orchard Supply Hardware, Marshalls and El Pollo Loco.

Bill Bauman and Kyle Miller of Newmark, along with Luke Palmo of Westmac Commercial Brokerage Co., represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.