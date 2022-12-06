Regency Commercial Receives Approval for 185-Unit Multifamily Project in Port Chester, New York

The new multifamily building at 208-216 King St. in Port Chester, New York, will rise 12 stories and total 185 units, 19 of which will be affordable.

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — Locally based developer Regency Commercial has received site plan approval from the Village of Port Chester, located about 30 miles north of Manhattan, for a 185-unit multifamily project. The site spans 221,000 square feet at 208-216 King St. The 12-story building will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and amenities will include a rooftop pool, resident lounge, coworking spaces, fitness center and a dog park. About 10 percent of the apartments will be earmarked as affordable housing. Regency is now seeking a partner to either take over or co-develop the property.